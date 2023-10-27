Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho Defended Andre Onana amidst Emoji Controversy

Manchester United’s goalkeeper Andre Onana has come to the defense of his teammate Alejandro Garnacho after the young forward faced backlash for using gorilla emojis in a recent social media post. Onana believes that Garnacho should not face any repercussions for his actions, stating that individuals should not dictate what offends others.

The incident occurred after Garnacho posted a picture of himself and Onana celebrating the goalkeeper’s impressive penalty save during a Champions League match against FC Copenhagen. Alongside the image, Garnacho included two gorilla emojis, which some considered controversial.

Although Garnacho swiftly removed the post, it did not go unnoticed the English media, who informed the Football Association (FA) about the matter. However, Onana has expressed his support for Garnacho, emphasizing that the intent behind the emojis was to convey power and strength.

Garnacho has remained silent regarding his removed post and the FA’s contact. It remains to be seen if the FA will charge Garnacho for violating their regulations. Previous cases, such as the one involving Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva in 2019, resulted in a one-match ban and a hefty fine. The FA acknowledged that Silva’s intent was not racist but still penalized him.

In a similar incident in 2021, Manchester United’s striker Edinson Cavani received a three-match suspension and a substantial fine for a social media post that included a term open to interpretation as potentially racist within the UK.

Overall, this controversy raises questions about the interpretation of emojis in the context of social media posts and highlights the importance of considering intent when assessing potential offenses.

