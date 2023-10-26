Lee Parkinson, aka Mr P ICT, to Speak at Bett UK 2024

Lee Parkinson, widely known as Mr P ICT, is set to deliver a keynote address at Bett UK 2024, the world’s largest edtech conference. Recognized for his viral videos on teaching, Parkinson has become an influential figure in the education community.

Bett UK, taking place from January 24th to 26th at the ExCel Centre in London, brings together over 30,000 educators, innovators, and changemakers. The event serves as a platform for professionals to share ideas, discuss advancements in educational technology, and explore innovative approaches to teaching.

During his keynote address, Parkinson will focus on the potential of language-based AI models to streamline administrative tasks for teachers. The integration of these emerging technologies can save valuable time, enabling educators to invest their energy into creating empowering and innovative lessons.

With over 15 years of teaching experience, Parkinson currently works part-time at Davyhulme Primary School in Manchester. His passion for integrating technology in the classroom has led him to create a website that provides educators with valuable resources, creative ideas, and strategies for effectively implementing edtech tools.

Parkinson’s engaging approach to teaching has garnered a significant following on social media platforms. His humorous videos, often shared on TikTok, have amassed more than 16 million views, inspiring and entertaining educators worldwide. Collaborating with his brother, Adam, Parkinson co-hosts the popular podcast “Two Mr Ps in a Pod,” where they discuss the joys and challenges of modern-day teaching.

Emma Vandore, Head of Content at Bett, expressed excitement about Parkinson’s participation, highlighting his positive impact on the education community. Vandore emphasized the importance of collaboration among educators, innovators, and students in ensuring the optimal utilization of technology for enhanced learning experiences.

The upcoming Bett UK 2024 event will feature new components, such as TableTalks and Tech User Labs, facilitating collaboration and knowledge sharing among attendees. The program will also emphasize inclusive education, neurodiversity, special education needs, and professional development opportunities for teachers.

Educators and edtech enthusiasts can register their interest for Bett UK 2024 online, ensuring their participation in this exciting event that pushes the boundaries of educational technology.

FAQ

Q: Who is Lee Parkinson?

A: Lee Parkinson, also known as Mr P ICT, is a teacher, author, and influencer with a significant presence in the education community.

Q: What is Bett UK?

A: Bett UK is the world’s largest edtech conference that brings together educators, innovators, and changemakers to discuss and explore the latest advancements in educational technology.

Q: What will Lee Parkinson discuss at Bett UK 2024?

A: During his keynote address, Parkinson will delve into the potential of language-based AI models to streamline administrative tasks for teachers, allowing them to dedicate more time to enriching the curriculum.

Q: What other contributions has Lee Parkinson made to education?

A: Parkinson’s website offers educators tips on recommended resources, creative ideas for enhancing curricula, and advice on effectively utilizing edtech tools in the classroom. He also co-hosts the popular podcast “Two Mr Ps in a Pod” with his brother, Adam.

Q: How can I attend Bett UK 2024?

A: Interested individuals can register their interest for Bett UK 2024 online to secure their participation in this influential edtech event.