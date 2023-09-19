How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Group G Match Between Man City and Red Star

Reigning Champions League winners Manchester City will take on Red Star Belgrade at the Etihad Stadium in a highly anticipated match on Tuesday.

Manchester City, led manager Pep Guardiola, have been on a winning streak, triumphing in their last six games across all competitions. Their latest victory was a 3-1 win against West Ham. On the other hand, Red Star is coming into this match after a 2-1 loss to Cukaricki in the Serbian SuperLiga.

The Group G of the Champions League also features RB Leipzig from Germany and Young Boys from Switzerland.

For fans eager to watch this thrilling encounter, here is everything you need to know:

Man City vs. Red Star Kick-Off Time & Stadium

The match between Manchester City and Red Star Belgrade will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. The kick-off time is scheduled for 3 pm EDT on September 19 in the United States.

How to Watch Man City vs. Red Star Online – TV Channels & Live Streams

Paramount+ will live broadcast the game in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the match can stay updated with live updates on GOAL.

Team News & Squads

In terms of team news, Manchester City will be without Kevin De Bruyne due to a long-term injury. Mateo Kovacic, Jack Grealish, and John Stones are doubts for the clash, while Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland are expected to lead the attack. Guardiola may also deploy Nathan Ake at left-back.

On the other hand, Red Star will have a full squad available, as Aleksander Katai has recovered from a back problem. It remains to be seen whether coach Barak Bakhar will opt for a four-man or a three-man backline against Manchester City.

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Manchester City and Red Star Belgrade face each other across all competitions.

Enjoy the match between these two formidable teams as they battle it out for Champions League glory.

Sources:

– Goal