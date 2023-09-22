A Man Dies After Attempted School Invasion, Police Investigate

A 49-year-old man died after climbing a fence at McKinley Elementary School in Long Beach. Police were called to the scene following reports of a home invasion, but later determined the incident to be unfounded. The man, later identified as John Thompson, was carrying a small sledgehammer when he entered the school parking lot. As he attempted to climb a second fence, he was pulled down astander.

During the struggle to detain and disarm Thompson, two men punched and kicked him. The Medical Examiner’s Office has classified the man’s death as a homicide. Although the two men who restrained Thompson were interviewed, they were not arrested pending further investigation.

Authorities arrived at the scene and discovered Thompson unresponsive. Despite attempts to provide medical aid, he was pronounced dead on site. Due to the circumstances of his death while handcuffed, the incident is being investigated as an in-custody death.

A small sledgehammer was recovered at the scene, confirming the initial reports. The police department is reviewing video footage of the confrontation but has not released it to the media. Investigators are also looking into a previous report from September 13th, where a girl at the same school claimed to have seen a man with a gun.

In response to the incident, the police department has increased patrols around McKinley Elementary School, including the Neighborhood Safety Bike Team. Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the detention of the suspect or has information to come forward and contact Homicide Detectives Jesus Espinoza or Alfredo Chairez. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.