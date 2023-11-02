Unidentified Man Accused of Inappropriate Behavior in Bengaluru Mall

Bengaluru police are on the lookout for an unidentified man who was captured on video inappropriately touching a woman at the Lulu Mall on Magadi Road. The incident occurred on the night of October 29 and has since gained attention on social media platforms. Yeshwanth Thogataveera, the individual who recorded the footage, noticed the suspicious behavior of the man and decided to document it.

Thogataveera expressed shock at witnessing such misconduct in a public space. He observed the man loitering around women, particularly those who were alone, and intentionally touching them inappropriately. Despite his efforts to seek help from security personnel, the suspect managed to evade capture, leading Thogataveera to upload the video to social media to raise awareness.

Upon the video going viral, the police took swift action. They have obtained over 100 CCTV images as part of their investigation into the incident. Efforts are underway to identify the suspect and bring him to justice.

This incident highlights the importance of public vigilance and the power of social media in addressing issues of misconduct. The sharing of the video allowed the public to become aware of the situation and enabled prompt action the authorities. It serves as a reminder that collective efforts can make a significant impact in creating a safer community for everyone.

