A Los Angeles Man Sentenced to 49 Years to Life for Fatal Crash While Fleeing Police

A man from Los Angeles, Javier Olivarez Jr., has been sentenced to 49 years to life in state prison for causing a violent crash that resulted in the death of a woman and five dogs while he was fleeing from police in the Belmont Heights neighborhood of Long Beach in 2019. Olivarez, 48, was found guilty a jury of second-degree murder, fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle causing death, driving or taking a vehicle without consent, and six counts of animal cruelty.

The crash took place on May 7, 2019, when Olivarez was driving at nearly 70 mph and ran a stop sign, colliding with the SUV of Jessica Bingaman, 41, of Long Beach. The impact of the crash also caused damage to four other parked cars on the street. Tragically, Jessica Bingaman and her five dogs, Sasha, Indy, Maggie Moo, Scout, and Toots, were killed in the accident.

During the trial, the prosecution argued that Olivarez’s actions were fueled his determination to evade capture and his history of criminal behavior. Olivarez’s defense attorney stated that his client had turned to drugs after losing custody of his children, and that he was remorseful for his actions.

The victim’s family expressed relief and gratitude upon hearing the sentence. Bingaman’s mother said, “Our prayers have been answered. We didn’t want him out in society to hurt anyone else.” Bingaman’s daughter, Reagan, flew in from Pennsylvania to attend the hearing and wanted Olivarez to see the impact of his actions firsthand.

The court proceedings revealed that Olivarez had a previous criminal record, including convictions for robbery, receiving stolen property, and marijuana cultivation. The prosecution argued that Olivarez had demonstrated a history of violating parole and could not be trusted to avoid committing further crimes.

In his statement to the court, Olivarez admitted that his drug use had clouded his judgment and expressed remorse for the pain he had caused. However, the family of the victim remained unconvinced of his sincerity.

These tragic events serve as a reminder of the devastating consequences that can result from reckless actions and the importance of responsible decision-making. The loss of Jessica Bingaman and her beloved dogs is a heartbreaking reminder of the irreparable harm caused such incidents.

