California Judge Declares Insane Man Sane Despite Schizophrenia Diagnosis

In a surprising ruling, a California judge has declared Joseph Jimenez Jr., the man who pleaded guilty reason of insanity for the murders of TikTok star Anthony Barajas and Rylee Goodrich, sane. This decision comes despite Jimenez’s schizophrenia diagnosis and his claims of hearing threatening voices before the killings.

The tragic incident occurred in July 2021 during a screening of The Forever Purge at a theater in Corona. Barajas, with a significant following on TikTok, and Goodrich were on a first date when they were shot. Goodrich died at the scene, while Barajas passed away in the hospital a few days later.

During the trial, Jimenez admitted to the killings but argued insanity. He claimed to have been hearing voices for months, leading him to purchase a gun for protection. According to his testimony, he started hearing imaginary voices named Abigail and another companion saying, “We’re going to get you guys.” As a result, he retrieved the gun from his car and shot the teenagers.

While Jimenez’s friends testified to witnessing concerning behavior from him during the movie, they claimed ignorance of his possession of a gun. Jimenez’s sister explained that he began hearing voices after the death of their mother and was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The defense argued that Jimenez’s actions were a result of his mental illness, stating that he was “misguided the voices” and acting out of fear. However, the prosecution pointed out that Jimenez consistently disregarded medical advice and failed to take prescribed medication.

Ultimately, the judge acknowledged Jimenez’s schizophrenia but determined that he was legally sane at the time of the murders. This raises questions about the legal standards for insanity pleas and the treatment of individuals with mental illnesses within the criminal justice system.