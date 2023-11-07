Man Receives Lengthy Jail Sentence for Fatal Accident in Lichfield

A man has been sentenced to over nine years in prison for causing the death of another driver in Lichfield. Marius Mihai, a 36-year-old resident of Walsall, was driving a VW Passat on the A5 at Wall on December 23rd of last year when he collided with a Ford Fiesta on the Wall Island roundabout at approximately 10:20 pm.

Tragically, the driver of the Fiesta, Richard Allen from Lichfield, lost his life at the scene. The 33-year-old was set to get married on New Year’s Eve, making the incident even more devastating for his family and loved ones.

Authorities analyzed CCTV footage and determined that Mihai was driving at an excessive speed of over 110mph just before the collision occurred. Additionally, he was found to be under the influence of alcohol and engaged in a video WhatsApp call at the time of the crash.

Due to his reckless actions, Mihai pleaded guilty to causing death dangerous driving and was subsequently sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison Stafford Crown Court. In addition to the jail time, he has also been banned from driving for a period of 137 months.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of irresponsible driving. Speeding, alcohol consumption, and mobile phone use are three of the leading causes of fatal collisions on the road. It is crucial for all drivers to prioritize safety and responsibility while behind the wheel, as these choices can have tragic and irreversible outcomes.

While no sentence can ever fully compensate for the loss experienced Richard Allen’s family, it is hoped that the severity of Mihai’s punishment will serve as a deterrent to others and emphasize the importance of responsible driving.

