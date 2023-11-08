New Jersey Resident Sentenced to Prison for Fraudulent Unemployment Benefits Scheme

A New Jersey resident has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining over $400,000 in unemployment benefits and bragging about his scheme on social media. Willie Carter, 24, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in November 2022.

According to federal prosecutors, Carter filed more than 30 claims under multiple names between July and October 2020, and he received benefits from various states, including New Jersey, California, Colorado, and Texas. To cover his tracks, Carter transferred the funds to two bank accounts under his name.

The investigation into Carter’s fraudulent activities was aided an Instagram message thread discovered detectives, wherein he openly discussed his scheme with another user. This crucial evidence contributed to his identification as a suspect in the case. By tracking the online applications back to Carter’s IP address, authorities were able to establish his involvement and gather further evidence.

In addition to the prison sentence, Carter will also serve three years of parole supervision upon his release. Furthermore, he has been ordered to repay $469,582 in restitution for the fraudulent benefits he obtained.

This case highlights the importance of online surveillance and the vigilance of law enforcement agencies in uncovering schemes involving fraudulent benefit claims. Carter’s conviction serves as a warning to individuals who attempt to exploit unemployment systems for personal gain, as they will be held accountable for their actions.

