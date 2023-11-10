Searching for the Happy Couple: TikTok User Turns to Social Media to Find Newly Engaged Runners

A heartwarming scene unfolded during the recent NYC Marathon when a man unexpectedly captured a marriage proposal on video. Alex Herz, a TikTok user, had been recording the race to capture a friend crossing the finish line when he noticed a man dropping to one knee to propose to another runner. This tender moment was later shared on TikTok, where it quickly gained over 14,000 views.

Enlisting the help of social media, Herz urged TikTok users to help him find the couple. The response was overwhelming, with many individuals commenting that they had seen the couple during the marathon. Some even claimed to be friends of the newly engaged duo. After just two days, Herz announced in a follow-up video that he had successfully connected with the couple.

The soon-to-be bride contacted Herz and expressed her gratitude for capturing and posting such a significant moment. Herz promptly shared the video with her and offered his heartfelt congratulations on both their engagement and marathon accomplishment. This heartwarming exchange not only demonstrates the power of social media in bringing people together but also highlights the joyous and unexpected moments that occur during events like the NYC Marathon.

Marriage proposals during the NYC Marathon seem to be a trend, as this isn’t the first time such a moment has gone viral. In 2018, another runner crossed the barrier during the race to ask his longtime girlfriend to marry him. She not only completed her 16th mile but also ended the day with a medal around her neck and a ring on her finger.

These heartwarming stories remind us of the power of love and the unexpected moments that can take place during significant events. They also demonstrate the positive impact of social media in connecting people and spreading joy. The NYC Marathon will forever hold a special place not just as a race but also as a setting for beautiful love stories.

FAQs

1. How did the TikTok user come across the marriage proposal?

While recording the NYC Marathon, Alex Herz stumbled upon a heartwarming moment where a man proposed to another marathon runner. Herz captured this surprise proposal on video.

2. How did the TikTok user connect with the newly engaged couple?

After sharing the video on TikTok and receiving an overwhelming response, Herz was able to find the couple through social media and communicate with the bride-to-be.

3. Are marathon proposals a common occurrence?

While not an everyday occurrence, marathon proposals have gained attention in recent years. The NYC Marathon, in particular, has seen multiple viral proposal moments, showcasing the unique blend of love and athleticism during the event.