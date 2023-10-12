A Man Sentenced to Jail for Abusing 40 Young Boys in Northern Ireland

A man named Gerard Murray from the Strabane area in Northern Ireland has been sentenced to jail for sexually abusing 40 young boys over a period of ten years. The sentence, given at Dungannon Crown Court, was for 152 child sexual abuse offenses. These offenses included sexual communication with a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity, causing a child to watch a sexual act, and creating indecent photographs or pseudo images of a child.

Murray’s crimes took place between 2010 and 2021 and involved male victims aged from eight to 17 years old. He used Snapchat to pose as a teenage girl in order to manipulate his victims into sending him indecent images and videos of themselves. These images were then recorded and saved for his own sexual gratification.

As a result of his actions, Murray has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, with five years to be served behind bars and five years on license. He will also be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) indefinitely. Moreover, he will be barred from working with children and vulnerable adults.

Detective Chief Inspector Lorraine McCutcheon, speaking after the sentencing, commended the bravery of the victims and their families, acknowledging the serious and lasting harm caused Murray’s actions. She emphasized that the police will continue to work diligently to bring offenders to justice and encouraged anyone with suspicions of similar crimes to report to them.

In response to this case, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is urging young people who may have been targeted or abused in a similar manner to come forward and report to them. They also encourage parents and guardians to be vigilant in monitoring their children’s online activities and to engage in regular conversations about the potential dangers of the internet. The PSNI has provided helpful tips on their website regarding privacy settings, parental controls, and monitoring online communications.

Source: Unavailable