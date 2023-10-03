Two Individuals Charged in Laundromat Burglary Due to Social Media Post

Two individuals are facing charges after their identities were revealed through a woman’s social media account, connecting them to a burglary at a laundromat in Adams County. Cara Strouth, 35, and Bill Baker, 48, allegedly worked together to burglarize Dolly’s Laundromat in September.

Surveillance video captured Baker entering the laundromat and using a hammer and pry bar to open an ATM machine. Strouth was seen acting as a lookout. The investigation led police to Strouth’s Facebook account, where she had posted pictures of herself and Baker, with clothing matching those worn during the burglary.

Both suspects were also caught on surveillance video in a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee parked near the laundromat. They were allegedly involved in a separate ATM machine theft at a hotel in Cumberland Township, where they shared a room.

The cost of replacing the stolen items in the laundromat, including the ATM machine, a game machine, and the change machine, is estimated to be $7,390, with approximately $1,000 inside the machines.

Strouth is facing felony charges of conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and a misdemeanor charge of theft, as well as a summary count of driving under a suspended license. She is currently in custody with a bail set at $25,000, awaiting a preliminary hearing on October 11.

Bill Baker, however, remains at large. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Gettysburg Borough Police.

Sources:

– Gettysburg Borough Police Department