Douglas County Man Arrested for Multi-State Scams, Leaving Victims Empty-Handed

Douglas County deputies have apprehended an elusive man accused of orchestrating numerous social media scams across the Southeast. Paul Benjamin Locke, also known as “Big Ben,” had been evading law enforcement since July 2020, but authorities finally caught up with him. Locke’s fraudulent activities involved luring unsuspecting victims with enticing offers, including Georgia football tickets, Peach Bowl tickets, and counterfeit merchandise, which he promoted on platforms like Craigslist and social media sites. However, once he received payment, victims were left empty-handed, with Locke failing to fulfill his promises.

Investigators revealed that Locke had garnered the attention of nine different agencies who were actively seeking his arrest. It is suspected that he has victimized individuals across the United States, leaving a trail of disappointed and defrauded individuals in his wake. Fortunately, Locke’s reign of scamming has come to an end as he now resides in custody at the Douglas County Jail. Currently, he faces charges of violation of probation.

If you suspect that you have fallen prey to Locke’s schemes, it is essential to take action and report your situation to your local law enforcement agency. By doing so, you not only protect yourself but also contribute to the collective effort in holding Locke accountable for his actions. The authorities will guide you on the necessary steps to take to ensure justice prevails.

FAQ:

Q: What were the scams Paul Benjamin Locke was involved in?

A: Paul Benjamin Locke conducted social media scams, offering items like Georgia football tickets, Peach Bowl tickets, and counterfeit merchandise for sale on platforms such as Craigslist.

Q: What happened to the victims after paying Locke?

A: Unfortunately, Locke failed to deliver the promised items once he received payment, leaving his victims empty-handed.

Q: How many agencies were searching for Locke?

A: Locke was wanted nine different agencies across the Southeast.

Q: What should victims do if they believe they were scammed Locke?

A: Victims are advised to contact their local law enforcement agency to report their situation.