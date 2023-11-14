Douglas County Man Arrested for Multi-State Social Media Scams

Douglas County authorities have apprehended Paul Benjamin Locke, a notorious scam artist wanted across the Southeast for his involvement in a series of social media scams. Locke, known the alias “Big Ben,” had been evading law enforcement since July 2020 but was finally captured diligent deputies.

Investigations revealed that Locke employed various deceptive tactics on Craigslist and social media platforms. He enticed potential victims with enticing offers such as highly sought-after Georgia football tickets, counterfeit items, and tickets for the Peach Bowl. Once unsuspecting individuals fell for his scheme and sent him money, Locke would fail to deliver on his promises, leaving the victims defrauded and disillusioned.

Authorities have discovered that Locke’s fraudulent activities extended beyond Douglas County. He was wanted multiple agencies throughout the Southeast and is believed to have victimized people across the United States. The extent of his operation points to a significant number of individuals affected his scams.

Following his arrest, Locke is currently being held at the Douglas County Jail on charges of violating probation. If you suspect that you have been a victim of Locke’s deceitful practices, it is crucial that you notify your local law enforcement agency immediately. By reporting your situation, you provide authorities with valuable information to further their investigation and prevent others from falling prey to similar scams.

FAQ:

Q: What did Paul Benjamin Locke do?

A: Paul Benjamin Locke was involved in a series of social media scams, offering fraudulent goods such as football tickets and counterfeit items on platforms like Craigslist.

Q: How long was Locke on the run?

A: Authorities had been pursuing Locke since July 2020, but he was finally apprehended recently.

Q: How many agencies were seeking Locke?

A: Locke was wanted nine different agencies across the Southeast.

Q: Where should I report if I believe I am a victim of Locke’s scams?

A: Contact your local law enforcement agency to report your situation and provide them with the necessary details.