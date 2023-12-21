Jake Humphrey Invites Raphael Varane to Share His Journey on the High Performance Podcast

In a recent LinkedIn post, Manchester United defender Raphael Varane opened up about his journey to the top, discussing his mindset and the challenges he faced along the way. This caught the attention of Jake Humphrey, the host of the popular High Performance podcast, who extended an invitation to Varane to appear on the show. The podcast, launched in 2020, features interviews with successful individuals from various fields, delving into their paths to success.

While the High Performance podcast has gained a significant following, it has also faced criticism for being perceived as snobby and out of touch. One particular episode with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay drew controversy as Ramsay recounted asking his father-in-law for a loan and receiving the advice to sell his Porsche. Humphrey’s apparent agreement with Ramsay’s perspective sparked backlash, highlighting the podcast’s alleged detachment from the realities faced the general public.

Nevertheless, the podcast has proved popular, with guests including Fernando Alonso, Jordan Henderson, Tyson Fury, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The show has attracted almost 300,000 subscribers on its YouTube channel, demonstrating the widespread interest in hearing from accomplished individuals and learning from their experiences.

Varane, a four-time Champions League winner, shared his insights on the challenges that aspiring footballers face, emphasizing the significance of making the right decisions and maintaining a strong mindset. Humphrey expressed his interest in having Varane join the High Performance podcast, recognizing the relevance of Varane’s journey and the lessons he can offer.

It remains to be seen whether Varane will accept the invitation, but his addition to the podcast would undoubtedly provide a unique perspective on achieving success in professional football. As fans eagerly await further updates, the High Performance podcast continues to offer listeners an opportunity to gain inspiration and valuable insights from high achievers in various fields.