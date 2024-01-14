Man arrested for online coercion and child exploitation

A shocking case of online coercion and child exploitation has resulted in the arrest of a 27-year-old man named Darius Matylewich. Matylewich allegedly used popular platforms such as Roblox, TikTok, Snapchat, and Discord to groom and manipulate an 11-year-old victim from New Jersey.

According to officials, Matylewich convinced the young victim to send sexually explicit content through these apps, which he then recorded and saved in a hidden Apple Photos folder. The distressing discovery came to light when the 11-year-old was reported missing their family, prompting an investigation the New Jersey police.

It was determined that Matylewich had taken the child from New Jersey to his home in Bear, Delaware, where he allegedly attempted to engage in sexual acts with the minor. As a result, he faces charges of coercion and enticement of a minor, as well as the production of child pornography.

These serious charges could result in a sentence of 15 years to life in prison if Matylewich is convicted. However, his attorneys have refused to comment on the case so far.

It is of utmost importance to remember the crucial advice given organizations such as the National Children’s Advocacy Center: children and teens should never meet in person with someone they have met online. In situations where an online contact requests an in-person meeting, it is crucial for young individuals to immediately inform a parent or guardian.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that can be lurking online and the need for constant vigilance to ensure the safety and well-being of our children.