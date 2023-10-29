Jayy Robinson Uses Snapchat and Google Earth to Recover Stolen Car

Jayy Robinson, a resident of Great Barr, had a rude awakening when he discovered that thieves had broken into his home and stolen his Volkswagen Golf and Seat Ateca parked on his driveway. Devastated the theft, Jayy took to social media to circulate information about the incident and inform the police. Little did he know that a unique combination of Snapchat and Google Earth would help him track down and retrieve one of his stolen vehicles.

After sharing details of the theft on Facebook and Instagram, Jayy’s friend informed him that the stolen Seat Ateca had appeared on a Snapchat story. The Snapchat account then contacted Jayy, demanding £2,000 for the return of his car. In an attempt to prove they still had the vehicle, they sent a blurry video of the Seat parked in an unknown location.

Utilizing their tech-savvy skills, Jayy’s friends turned to Google Earth to identify the location in the video, which turned out to be a housing estate in West Bromwich. They immediately informed the police, who swiftly responded and successfully recovered the stolen car within 15 minutes. The Seat Ateca has now been sent for forensic examination to gather further evidence.

Expressing his gratitude towards his friends for their assistance, Jayy emphasized the need for thieves to understand the consequences of their actions. The incident serves as a reminder of the power of technology and the innovative ways individuals can leverage social media platforms and online tools to tackle crime.

