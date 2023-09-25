Man’s Failed Backflip Attempt in the Metro Goes Viral

A video of a man attempting a backflip in a running metro has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers both amused and concerned. The clip, shared on Instagram the user @chaman_flipper, shows the man sitting on the floor of the metro as he prepares to execute the stunt. However, things take an unexpected turn when he fails to stick the landing and hits his head instead.

The video, which was shared on September 4, has garnered over 200,000 likes and has sparked a range of reactions from netizens. While some express their concern for the man’s well-being, others criticize the recklessness of attempting such stunts in a moving metro.

One commenter questions the necessity of performing dangerous tricks in a public transportation setting, stating that it is “not good at all.” Another emphasizes the inherent risks involved in carrying out stunts in a running metro, suggesting that the outcome should not come as a surprise.

Despite the mixed reactions, it is clear that the video has captivated the online community’s attention, adding to the collection of viral metro-related videos that have been circulating on social media. These videos reflect the diverse and sometimes daring behavior of individuals within the confines of a metro train.

While attempting stunts may entertain some viewers, it is important to remember the potential dangers and consequences involved. Performing acrobatics in a moving metro can not only lead to injuries but also disrupt the safety and comfort of fellow passengers. It is crucial to prioritize personal safety and adhere to the rules and regulations of public transportation systems.

