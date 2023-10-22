Man Arrested for Threatening to Shoot up Middle School on Instagram

A 31-year-old man has been taken into custody after he allegedly posted a video on Instagram, threatening to “shoot up” a middle school in Alachua County. In the video, the man, identified as Daniel Julio Dominguez, can be seen sitting between a rifle and a handgun, expressing his intention to carry out the potential attack.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was made aware of the video and immediately alerted the Gainesville Police Department. Following an investigation, it was discovered that Dominguez resided in an unincorporated area of Alachua County. He was subsequently apprehended in Gainesville.

A search warrant was obtained for Dominguez’s residence, and authorities collected additional evidence. At present, Dominguez is being held at the Alachua County Jail, with a bail set at $2 million.

He is currently facing charges of making a written or electronic threat to kill and terrorism. Although no court date has been scheduled yet, law enforcement officials have commended this case as an example of effective collaboration to safeguard children and the community.

Threats of violence, especially towards educational institutions, are taken extremely seriously authorities. They have a responsibility to mitigate such threats and ensure the safety of all individuals involved. Cases like this one emphasize the importance of prompt reporting members of the public, as well as the vigilance of law enforcement agencies in identifying and apprehending potential offenders.

Furthermore, social media platforms play a critical role in detecting and reporting threats. This incident serves as a reminder that individuals should be cautious about the content they publish online and refrain from sharing harmful or threatening messages.

