The Hidden Sound of Water: How Temperature Impacts Perception

Summary:

Discovering a unique phenomenon through a viral video, TikToker Wyatt Cannon revealed that we can actually hear the difference between hot and cold water. In the video, Cannon pours hot and cold water into separate glasses, asking viewers to distinguish the sound alone. The video quickly gained millions of views, likes, and comments, sparking curiosity about the science behind this auditory experience. The answer lies in the liquid’s viscosity – how thick or runny it is – and how it changes with temperature. At low temperatures, water molecules have less energy, moving sluggishly and forming temporary bonds, resulting in a more viscous liquid. Conversely, when heated, the molecules gain energy, moving faster and hindering the formation of these bonds, causing the liquid to become more runny. This change in consistency affects the sound of the pouring water.

While Cannon himself is not a scientist, he expressed his fascination with science and encouraged others to explore and appreciate the wonders of the world around us. Cannon was surprised the immense attention his video received, highlighting the general lack of active interest in science. As a publication committed to challenging conventional wisdom and fostering connections, Newsweek invites readers to share science stories and questions about the science of everyday objects.

The Multisensory Experience of Water: Beyond Taste and Touch

Have you ever considered that hearing could play a role in the perception of temperature? A remarkable video on TikTok has shed light on this intriguing phenomenon. In the viral video, Wyatt Cannon, known as @curedeggyolk, astounded viewers pouring hot and cold water into glasses, challenging them to differentiate the sounds. The clip became an overnight sensation, prompting discussions on the scientific explanation behind this auditory-discriminative ability.

The secret lies in the viscosity of water – its resistance to flow. Similar to honey, water’s consistency changes with temperature due to the behavior of its molecules. At low temperatures, water molecules lack energy, resulting in sluggish movement and the formation of temporary bonds between them. This leads to a higher viscosity, giving the liquid a thicker, more substantial sound when poured. On the other hand, as water is heated, the molecules gain energy, causing them to move more rapidly. As a result, the bonds between them weaken, resulting in a lower viscosity and a distinct sound of fluidity and rapidity when poured.

Although Wyatt Cannon is not a scientist, his video highlighted the remarkable intersection of science and our everyday experiences. Cannon expressed his fascination with the natural world and his hope that others would find joy in exploring scientific phenomena. The overwhelming response to his TikTok video emphasized the general lack of active interest in science, despite the abundance of fascinating and unusual facets of our world. Newsweek, as a publication committed to challenging conventional wisdom, encourages readers to share their curiosity, science stories, and queries about the science of everyday objects.

In our daily lives, we often focus on the tactile and gustatory aspects of water, whether it quenches our thirst or refreshes our bodies. However, Wyatt Cannon’s viral video has undoubtedly broadened our perspective on the multisensory experience of water. As we continue to explore the world around us, it becomes increasingly clear that our senses intertwine and contribute to a holistic understanding of the environment. From the sound of pouring water to the taste of a cold beverage, each sensory input adds depth to our experiences, enabling us to appreciate the subtle nuances that might otherwise go unnoticed. So, next time you pour a glass of water, close your eyes, and let your ears guide you through the acoustic landscape of temperature and viscosity.