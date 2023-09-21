Delivery Driver Sent Snapchat Messages Before Fatally Striking Rugby Player

A takeaway delivery driver, Faisal Yasin, sent Snapchat messages to his girlfriend while driving his car, moments before he struck and killed a talented young rugby player, Jordan Welsby. The incident occurred on Boxing Day 2020 when Welsby was crossing the road in St Helens, near the Eccleston Arms pub. Yasin’s vehicle hit Welsby, causing him to be “catapulted into the air” and sustain catastrophic head injuries. He was rushed to the hospital but sadly passed away nearly a week later.

Yasin was driving within the speed limit and the weather conditions were extremely poor due to Storm Bella. However, he drove directly into Welsby without braking or attempting to avoid the collision. When police checked his mobile phone, they discovered that he had been Snapchatting while driving, including sending a message just one minute before the crash occurred.

Yasin had a previous conviction for obstructing police and driving without insurance. He also received three penalty points on the day of Welsby’s death for driving a car with a defective tire. Yasin’s defense attorney stated that he was en route to deliver a food order for his father’s business at the time of the accident.

In court, Yasin expressed remorse and wrote a letter apologizing for his actions. He admitted to causing death careless driving and was sentenced to 10 months in jail and a 15-month driving ban.

The judge acknowledged the grief of Welsby’s family and recognized that no sentence could alleviate their pain. He attributed the cause of the collision to Yasin’s distracted driving due to cellphone usage and his speed in unfavorable weather conditions.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of distracted driving and the devastating consequences it can have. It is crucial for drivers to prioritize road safety and refrain from using mobile devices while behind the wheel.

