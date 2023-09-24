Shooting at Gardner Liquor Store Results in Arrest of Unidentified Suspect

Police have arrested an unidentified suspect following a shooting incident at Gardner Spirits on East Broadway. The incident occurred at 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, and emergency services worked to save the life of an adult male who had been shot. The victim was subsequently transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with serious injuries. The Gardner Police Department, in collaboration with the Massachusetts State Police, is currently investigating the incident.

In a Facebook post, the management of Gardner Liquors praised the swift action of its staff, which ensured that the police were on the scene within minutes of the incident. They stated that the shooting appeared to be an intentional act involving two men. As a result of the incident, Gardner Liquors closed early on Saturday night, but is expected to reopen on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

Further details about the shooting have not been released, and this remains a developing story. Any updates will be reported on telegram.com. For additional information, please contact Henry Schwan at [email protected], or follow him on X:@henrytelegram.

Definitions:

– Gardner Spirits: a liquor store located at 5 East Broadway in Gardner.

– UMass Memorial Medical Center: a medical facility located in Worcester, Massachusetts.

– Gardner Police Department: the law enforcement agency responsible for maintaining peace and order in the city of Gardner, Massachusetts.

– Massachusetts State Police: the statewide law enforcement agency for Massachusetts, responsible for enforcing criminal and traffic laws.

Source: The Telegram & Gazette, Author: Henry Schwan