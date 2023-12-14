Altercation at Downtown Pittsburgh Greyhound Station Results in Gunfire

Two individuals have been hospitalized following a shooting incident at the Greyhound station in downtown Pittsburgh. The incident occurred early in the morning, prompting a swift response from police and emergency medical services.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the altercation took place on a bus that was en route to Pittsburgh. Eyewitnesses reported that a man was seen threatening another passenger with a knife and attempting to stab him. Fortunately, two agents from the Attorney General’s Office, who happened to be in the vicinity as part of a drug operation, intervened.

When the suspect refused to comply with the agents’ orders to drop the knife, shots were fired. The suspect sustained injuries in the stomach and chest and was immediately transported to the hospital. His condition is currently listed as critical, and he has undergone surgery. The other individual involved in the altercation was also taken to the hospital after hitting his head during the incident.

Law enforcement authorities are now conducting an investigation into the events that transpired on the bus leading up to the altercation. They are seeking to uncover the factors that led to this violent confrontation.

The Greyhound station was temporarily cordoned off as law enforcement officials gathered evidence at the scene. The presence of multiple evidence markers near the buses indicated a thorough examination of the area.

As the investigation continues, the Attorney General’s Office is yet to comment on the incident. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

