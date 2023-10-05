Man Sentenced to Over 67 Years in Prison for Gang-Related Shooting

A 28-year-old man named Tyquan Benson from Long Beach has been sentenced to more than 67 years to life in prison for his involvement in a gang-related shooting in 2020. Benson, along with another man, Jacquise Wright, was found guilty a jury of multiple charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and shooting from a motor vehicle.

The shooting took place near a taco truck in Long Beach and resulted in the death of an innocentstander, Alejandra Martinez, who was 36 years old at the time. Martinez and her cousin had gone to the taco truck to get food after Martinez finished work. Benson and Wright, who perceived some men at the truck to be rival gang members, also went to the truck to order food. They later left to get drinks at a nearby liquor store and when they returned, they found the perceived rivals still there.

After picking up their food and returning to their cars, Benson and Wright began shooting at the group in front of the truck, creating a crossfire that Martinez and a teenage girl were caught between. Martinez was fatally struck in the chest, while the girl survived despite being injured. The shooting was captured on surveillance video from nearby gas stations.

In court, Benson’s attorney argued that he had experienced childhood trauma and had undergone mental health services throughout his life, but the prosecutor emphasized that Benson had willingly participated in planning and executing the shooting. The prosecutor described the callousness and egregiousness of the crime, which ultimately led to the significant sentence.

Jacquise Wright, Benson’s co-defendant, will face trial at a later date after his original trial ended in a mistrial due to his public defender’s emergency. Benson’s conviction was aided a patrol officer recognizing his car on surveillance video and his admission to an undercover officer that he got rid of the gun used in the shooting.

The sentencing has left Martinez’s husband, Andy Guadimir Barrera Recinos, who is now responsible for their three children, with the difficult task of playing both the roles of mom and dad. The shooting has had a devastating impact on their lives, with the children asking questions that Recinos struggles to answer.

Sources: Long Beach Superior Court, Prosecutor Robert Song, Benson’s attorney Theida Salazar