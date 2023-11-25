Jacob Glenn Sentenced for Sexual Exploitation and Sex Trafficking of Minors

CICERO, Ind. — Jacob Glenn, a 26-year-old man from Cicero, Indiana, has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation and sex trafficking of minors. The case involved Glenn’s use of Snapchat to prey on young girls and coerce them into sexually explicit acts in exchange for vapes.

Glenn, using the Snapchat username “theplugfogshyde,” posed as a teenage boy and approached girls between the ages of 13 and 15. He falsely offered to purchase nicotine or vape pens for them in return for engaging in sexual activities. This manipulative tactic allowed Glenn to exploit two victims in 2021 and 2022. He would pick them up, drive them to a truck stop, and record sexual acts with them. Glenn then used Snapchat again to distribute a video of one of the abuse incidents to two other minor girls.

It was discovered that Glenn had engaged in similar criminal behavior with another underage girl he met on Snapchat between December 2021 and January 2022. This second victim, who was under the age of 14, was also coerced into sexual conduct in exchange for vape pens.

Law enforcement authorities found conversations in Glenn’s Snapchat account with multiple other girls between the ages of 13 and 15. In some instances, Glenn offered nicotine or alcohol in exchange for sex or nude images.

Prior to these incidents, Glenn had already been involved in unlawful sexual acts with children. In 2020, when he was 23 years old, Glenn had engaged in sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl multiple times while being aware of her true age. Glenn was arrested and charged for these crimes in October 2020 but was out on bond when he exploited the two victims in 2021 and 2022.

These disturbing crimes serve as a stark reminder of the dangers that online predators pose to young people. It is essential for parents, educators, and community members to remain vigilant in safeguarding children from such exploitation. Platforms like Snapchat can be misused to groom and prey on vulnerable individuals. Initiatives aimed at raising awareness and implementing stronger safeguards are crucial to combating these heinous acts and protecting our youth.

