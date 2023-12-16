Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Distributing Child Sexual Abuse Material

A man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing child sexual abuse material. The court documents revealed that Seth Harms, aged 31, used an online communications platform to send multiple videos and images depicting child sexual abuse to other users. This disturbing act took place between November 22 and December 8, 2021.

Upon investigation, local law enforcement interviewed Harms at his home on December 8. During the interview, Harms admitted to viewing sexually explicit content involving minors on his cell phone shortly before the authorities arrived. He also confessed to using the online platform to communicate with individuals who would share internet file links for child sexual abuse material.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers, emphasized the impact that predators like Harms have on child survivors of sexual abuse. These individuals exploit online platforms to seek affirmation from others who share their disturbing sexual interest in minors. Myers reaffirmed the commitment of his office and the FBI to protect children from exploitation identifying and prosecuting offenders.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard L. Young handed down the sentence and also ordered five years of supervision the U.S. Probation Office following Harms’ release. Additionally, Harms will be required to register as a sex offender.

Assistant United States Attorney Todd S. Shellenbarger, who prosecuted the case, was acknowledged and thanked Zachary A. Myers for his dedication to pursuing justice in this matter.