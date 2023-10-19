Social Media Predator Arrested for Kidnapping and Harassing Schoolgirls

A 21-year-old man with a limited education has been apprehended the police for luring schoolgirls on social media platforms and exploiting them. The suspect, who posed as a tech professional working for a multinational corporation, targeted girls befriending them online. His true intentions were revealed when he kidnapped a minor girl, prompting the police to take action.

Using electronic evidence, the police successfully traced the girl’s social media account and located her, leading to the arrest of the perpetrator. It was discovered that the accused had pretended to be a tech expert on Instagram, impressing the girl with his qualifications. However, he soon started harassing her when she refused to meet him in person.

Initially, the accused pressured the girl to meet him, but when she declined, he began threatening to misuse her photos and videos. Despite her father’s warnings, the accused persisted and eventually kidnapped the girl on October 17. Tragically, she was subjected to sexual assault the accused.

Investigations into the accused’s background have revealed that he was involved in a small catering business, largely managed his father. This was where he obtained the financial means to support his exploitative activities. The police are also looking into the possibility that the suspect extorted money from his victims, as they examine his bank account.

This case serves as a reminder of the dangers that lurk on social media platforms. It is essential for parents and guardians to educate young individuals about online safety and the importance of not sharing personal information with strangers. Law enforcement agencies are working diligently to apprehend cyber predators and protect the vulnerable.

