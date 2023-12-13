Title: Man Faces Strict Bail Conditions for Online Harassment and Threats

Summary:

Title: Technology-Fueled Harassment Leads to Stringent Bail Conditions

A man from the Corporate Area is facing severe consequences for his alleged involvement in online harassment and threats towards his ex-girlfriend. The accused, who recently appeared before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court, has been ordered senior jurist Lori-Anne Cole-Montaque to adhere to strict bail conditions to protect the safety and well-being of the complainant.

Reports suggest that the accused initially posted explicit photos of his ex-girlfriend on his WhatsApp status, causing significant distress to the victim. To exacerbate matters, he later proceeded to share an illicit video of the complainant with her own mother, thereby amplifying the humiliation she endured. It has also been alleged that the defendant continued to menace the victim with the threat of sharing further explicit content.

The situation escalated further when, days after the online posts, the complainant found herself in a precarious situation. While walking in Half-Way Tree alongside a male co-worker, she was confronted the accused, who menacingly approached her with a knife. The defendant verbally abused the victim, uttering chilling words that amounted to threats on her life.

As a result of these concerning developments, the defendant is now facing charges of assault and the misuse of technology for malicious communication. However, during the court proceedings, he maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him.

In response to the distressing nature of the case, Judge Cole-Montaque implemented stringent bail conditions to safeguard the well-being of the complainant. The accused was ordered to refrain from posting any material related to the victim, mentioning her name, or having any form of contact or communication with her. Additionally, he was placed under a daily curfew with limited hours, required to surrender his travel documents, and subjected to a stop order.

Furthermore, the court issued a fingerprint order, underscoring the seriousness of the accusations. The case has been adjourned until March 10, 2024, allowing time for the completion of the necessary legal preparations and for the defendant to secure appropriate legal representation.