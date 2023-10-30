Indore Man Arrested for Spreading Terror on Social Media

A man in Indore has been apprehended the crime branch of the local police for using social media platforms to propagate fear among the public. By posting images of illegal firearms, the accused sought to foster a sense of unease and insecurity. The additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Dandotiya, revealed that the arrested individual, identified as Piyush, also known as Ayush Suryavanshi, had been flaunting pistols in his posts to spread terror.

Law enforcement officials seized one illegal firearm and several live cartridges from the possession of the accused, who resides in the Ranipura area. Piyush has a criminal history that includes previous involvement in serious offenses such as illegal liquor trafficking and substance abuse. As a habitual offender, he will face legal action under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

This recent incident highlights the misuse of social media as a tool for spreading fear and panic. These platforms, with their wide reach and instant connectivity, can be both a boon and a bane. While they provide avenues for sharing information and fostering positive engagement, they can also be misused to incite fear, violence, and illegal activities.

As society becomes increasingly digitized, it is crucial for authorities to remain vigilant and proactive in monitoring and curbing such harmful activities on social media. Efforts to enforce stricter regulations and policies, coupled with public awareness campaigns, are essential to ensure that these platforms are not misused for nefarious purposes.

