Man Breaks Protection Order Sharing “Indecent” Image of Ex-Partner Online

A man in his 30s has been charged with breaking a protection order taken out his ex-partner posting an “indecent” image of her online. The incident, which occurred in Dublin, violated the Domestic Violence Act and caused distress to the woman and her family.

The accused allegedly sent or uploaded an intimate image of his former partner to one of her social media accounts, which was then seen her family members, including her own child. The investigating garda objected to bail, revealing that the accused had contacted the woman and her older child via Whatsapp using her old phone. It was suspected that the man had access to her password since he still possessed her old phone and SIM card.

The court heard that the image had deeply affected the woman, leaving her “distraught” and “embarrassed”. She had only recently obtained the protection order due to previous instances of violence. In light of these factors, the judge granted bail but emphasized the importance of strict terms.

The accused was ordered to abide the protection order and have no contact with the woman or her child until the conclusion of the case. He must use email and a third party to organize child access visits and is not allowed to be on social media. The judge warned that any violation of these conditions would result in his remand into prison custody.

While the man addressed the court regarding custody arrangements and his agreement to the bail terms, he has yet to enter a plea. He was granted legal aid and ordered to appear in court later this month.

It is essential to prioritize the safety and well-being of victims of domestic violence. Protection orders provide crucial safeguards to protect individuals from harm. Sharing intimate images without consent is a violation of privacy and can cause significant distress to the victims involved.

Sources:

– Domestic Violence Act

– Dublin District Court