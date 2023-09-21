Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Obtaining and Selling Nude Photos of Women on Snapchat

A 34-year-old man from Pottsville, Pennsylvania, has pleaded guilty to charges of obtaining information from protected computers, after tricking women on Snapchat to gain access to their nude photos. The man posed as a representative from Snapchat and used an app to send text messages to the victims, coaxing them into changing their passwords and sharing the verification codes with him.

Authorities revealed that the man accessed dozens of women’s accounts between February 2020 and February 2022. He confessed to breaking into the accounts at the request of “clients” who paid him to obtain the explicit images. Once he had the photos, he sold them as part of his long-running scheme.

The man’s criminal activities were estimated to be valued between $40,000 and $95,000. As a result of his guilty plea, he now faces up to five years in federal prison. His defense attorney declined to comment on the case until the sentencing hearing.

Snapchat has emphasized that this behavior is illegal, against their policies, and deeply troubling. The company has implemented safeguards to make it more difficult for strangers to contact users and offers two-factor authentication to enhance account security. Snapchat has also urged users to report any suspicious activity through their in-app tools and to alert law enforcement.

This case serves as a reminder of the risks associated with sharing sensitive content online and the importance of being cautious when communicating with strangers. Protecting personal information and using strong, unique passwords are essential in safeguarding one’s privacy and preventing unauthorized access.

Definitions:

– Snapchat: A popular social media platform where users can send photos and videos that disappear after a short period.

– Two-factor authentication: A security measure that adds an additional layer of protection requiring users to provide two forms of identification to access their accounts.

Sources:

– The Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service