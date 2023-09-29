Man Discovers Wife Previously Dated His Brother in Shocking Family Revelation

A man recently shared his shocking discovery on Reddit’s ‘Am I the A**hole?’ forum, revealing that his wife of over 20 years used to date his brother. The man expressed his feelings of pain, violation, and anger upon learning about this secret relationship that had been concealed from him for decades.

The revelation occurred during a family dinner, where his brother’s wife casually mentioned their past dates with the man’s wife. The man admitted that while the relationship between his brother and wife may be ancient history, he still feels deeply hurt the fact that this information was kept from him.

Expressing his emotional turmoil, the man disclosed that he and his wife already sleep apart and is now contemplating ending their marriage due to this betrayal. He feels that being unaware of such a significant part of his wife’s past has made him a fool among his own family members.

Reddit users offered their sympathy and agreed that the man’s wife and brother were in the wrong for keeping this secret for so long. Many acknowledged the immense feelings of embarrassment and betrayal that he must be experiencing upon discovering this information after two decades.

However, while acknowledging his pain, users advised the man to carefully consider his actions. They encouraged him not to make any hasty decisions, urging him to take time to reflect on whether his upset stems from the fact that the relationship occurred or from his wife and brother’s failure to disclose it.

The man is now left contemplating the future of his marriage and seeking guidance on how to navigate this complex family drama.

Sources: Reddit’s ‘Am I the A**hole?’ forum

Image: Pexels/MART PRODUCTION