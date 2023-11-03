New Article: Mumbai BEST Employee Reports Misuse of General Manager’s Photo on WhatsApp

A BEST employee in Mumbai recently filed a complaint with the police after an unidentified individual used the photo of BEST general manager Vijay Singhal as their display picture on WhatsApp and sent messages to the complainant. Sushil Pawar, the employee, discovered that the number associated with Singhal’s photo did not belong to the general manager himself.

According to Pawar, on October 9, while he was on his way to the office, he started receiving messages on WhatsApp from an unknown number. To his surprise, the number had Singhal’s photo as the display picture. Puzzled this, Pawar decided to approach Singhal’s office to inquire about the matter, only to find out that the number did not belong to Singhal at all.

Disturbed this incident, Pawar decided to take action and lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with the Colaba police. The FIR has been filed under the sections for defamation of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and punishment for identity theft under the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Cases like these serve as a reminder of the potential misuse of personal information and the importance of safeguarding one’s digital identity. It is crucial for individuals to be cautious while sharing personal data and to report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.

