Man Accused of Collecting Information About Police Officer

A man in Northern Ireland, Sean Patrick Martin, has been accused of collecting or making a record of information likely to be useful to terrorists, and publishing or communicating information about members of the armed forces likely to be useful to terrorists. Prosecutors claim that Martin took a photograph of a police officer and his car after overhearing the officer provide his address to staff at a pharmacy. The court heard that Martin posted on Facebook about the incident and also sent a message with the officer’s house number to an account in the name of a deceased friend.

Prosecution counsel argued that examination of Martin’s phone revealed a “worrying” history of searches about IRA weapon-related incidents. They contended that this was a serious attempt to collect information that would be useful to terrorists. However, the defence argued that the accused was nothing more than a “busybody” and that the Facebook post was just an innocent observation about the officer’s actions.

Defence counsel claimed that Martin was using his deceased friend’s messenger account to continue communication and that he had nothing to hide. They described him as a slightly pathetic or sad individual who liked drawing attention to himself as the person with local gossip. The defence also emphasized that he was completely opposed to dissident republicanism and condemned such activities.

The judge adjourned the bail application to allow more time for checks on Martin’s phones.

