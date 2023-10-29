Tempted Online Investment Ads: Man Loses RM160,000 in Stock Scam

A man in his late 40s, enticed online investment advertisements on social media, recently fell victim to a stock investment scam syndicate on a WhatsApp group. This unfortunate incident resulted in the man losing approximately RM160,000. The victim, a company manager in Bau, was initially attracted to an advertisement on Facebook titled “HY Your Investing Friend Pembelajaran Stok Market”.

Subsequently, the victim’s number was added to a WhatsApp group called “Stock Exchange Group”. A person named ‘Jerry’ introduced himself as the company’s financial manager and guided the victim through the process of making stock market investments. Intrigued ‘Jerry’s’ explanations, the victim invested through the platform found at ccfea.com.

Over the course of October, the victim made five cash transactions, totaling around RM160,000, to two different companies’ bank accounts. Unfortunately, the victim realized he had been deceived when he was unable to withdraw the promised investment profit of RM20,000, as his account had been frozen.

To make matters worse, the suspect instructed the victim to make additional payments, falsely claiming that it would facilitate the withdrawal of funds. Eventually, the victim became suspicious and decided to file a police report on October 28th.

The Sarawak Police Commissioner, Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, confirmed that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which deals with fraud.

It is important for individuals to exercise caution when presented with online investment opportunities, especially those advertised on social media platforms. Always research and verify the legitimacy of the company and the investment scheme before making any financial commitments. Remember, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

