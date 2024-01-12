Man Falls Victim to Social Media Scam Promising Financial Aid

Summary: In a recent incident, a man from Minjur, Chennai, became a victim of a social media scam promising financial assistance to those in need. The perpetrator, who had posted a video offering funds, conned Sudhakar into believing he would receive a loan of ₹2 lakh ($2,700). However, after Sudhakar paid the requested amount of ₹12,000 ($162), the conman disappeared. The police are now actively searching for the scammer.

Chennai: A man from Minjur fell prey to an elaborate social media scam that exploited people in need of financial support. Sudhakar, a resident of Minjur, reached out to an individual who had posted an enticing video offering funds to those facing monetary difficulties.

With the promise of a substantial loan amount of ₹2 lakh, Sudhakar saw an opportunity to alleviate his financial burdens. However, the conman insisted on a small processing fee that needed to be paid upfront. Eager to secure the loan, Sudhakar complied and transferred ₹12,000 to the scammer.

Trusting the words of the fraudster, Sudhakar eagerly awaited the promised loan. But to his dismay, the conman’s mobile phone was suddenly switched off, and Sudhakar found himself left in a state of despair. Realizing that he had fallen victim to a scam, Sudhakar immediately contacted the police.

Law enforcement authorities have now launched an investigation to track down the fraudster behind this devious scheme. The incident highlights the importance of caution while interacting with individuals on social media, especially when financial matters are involved.

Scams on social media platforms have become increasingly prevalent, targeting vulnerable individuals seeking financial aid. It is crucial for users to exercise vigilance, verify information, and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. As the hunt for the conman continues, it serves as a reminder of the need for digital literacy and online safety.