Protecting Children: Swift Justice for Sexual Offender

In a shocking case of online grooming, 29-year-old Jordan Morgan used the Snapchat profile ‘jayjaydizzy’ to communicate with an unsuspecting 11-year-old girl. Despite knowing her age, Morgan arranged to meet the young girl in Preston on May 14th. He then took her to a secluded area in the woods where he committed a heinous act of rape.

Police were able to identify Morgan through extensive mobile phone and social media investigations. Based on the gathered evidence, he was arrested at his residence in Salford. Further confirmation of his involvement came from CCTV footage and clothing recovered from Morgan’s home, placing him at the scene of the crime. DNA evidence linking Morgan to the incident was also found on an apple juice bottle discovered in the woods.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Morgan faced charges of rape and meeting a minor under the age of 16 after grooming her. In a shocking turn of events, he pleaded guilty to both offenses when he appeared before Preston Crown Court. As a result, Morgan received a 10-year prison sentence.

Additionally, Morgan was handed a Sexual Harm Prevention order, which effectively restricts any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16. To ensure public safety, he was also required to register as a sex offender for life.

PC Koryann Stevens of Preston Police commended the diligent efforts of the investigating officers, stating that their use of technology played a pivotal role in Morgan’s swift identification and subsequent arrest. PC Stevens warned that Morgan’s calculated and planned behavior highlighted the serious danger he posed to children with his perverted sexual interests.

The impact of this appalling crime on the young victim and her family cannot be understated. However, they are receiving continued support from specially trained officers who are working to help them through this traumatic experience.

If you suspect any concerning behavior or changes in your child’s demeanor, especially if they are spending time with older individuals, it is crucial to contact the authorities promptly. The police are committed to carrying out the necessary investigations and ensuring the safety and well-being of children.