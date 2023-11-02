New Article: The Ongoing Search for Michael Stamatakos: Separating Fact from Fiction

The search for federal offender Michael Stamatakos, who is currently wanted for breaching his statutory release, continues to captivate social media. While recent videos and claims on platforms like TikTok have sparked speculation about his whereabouts, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) maintains that these accounts do not provide accurate information.

Stamatakos, 31, has a history of breaching his release conditions, and he was previously wanted for the same reason in February. After a few weeks on the run, he was apprehended when he presented himself at a hospital in Hamilton.

In recent weeks, videos circulating on TikTok, particularly from an account known as “Toronto’s Joker,” featured a man resembling Stamatakos who seemed to be taunting Toronto police. However, the TikTok account has been removed or suspended, leaving no evidence to support claims that the individual in the videos is indeed Stamatakos.

Another video recorded in Durham Region, featuring someone being taken into custody, caused a stir online, with many speculating that the person apprehended was Stamatakos. However, the Durham Regional Police confirmed that this incident was unrelated to the search for Stamatakos. According to a spokesperson, the police responded to a dispute and received information about a possible firearm on the scene. They arrested a male individual in response, emphasizing that there was no connection to Michael Stamatakos.

The OPP and CityNews have both independently verified that the search for Stamatakos is still ongoing, despite the misinformation circulating on social media. Stamatakos, who is currently serving a two-year sentence for multiple offenses including arson, flight from police, and uttering death threats, is known to frequent areas in Toronto.

To aid in his identification, Stamatakos has several distinctive tattoos, including a heart and a teardrop with a stitch trail on his left cheek, stitch trails on his right cheek, “SD KEYZ” on his right calf, “THE WORLD IS MINE” on his left hand, and “SPARTON” on the right side of his neck.

As the search unfolds, it is important to rely on verified sources for accurate information. Following and spreading unverified claims not only hinders the investigation but can also lead to confusion and potential harm. The OPP urges citizens to report any credible information they may have to assist in the apprehension of Michael Stamatakos and ensure the safety of the community.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is a statutory release?

Statutory release refers to the mandatory release of an offender from custody upon serving a certain portion of their sentence. It allows individuals to complete the remainder of their sentence in the community under specific conditions and supervision.

2. Why is Michael Stamatakos wanted?

Michael Stamatakos is wanted for breaching his statutory release conditions. He has a history of repeatedly violating the terms of his release and has been the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

3. Are the TikTok videos reliable evidence?

The TikTok videos featuring an individual resembling Stamatakos are not considered reliable evidence. The account posting the videos has been removed or suspended, and there is no conclusive proof linking the person in the videos to Michael Stamatakos.

4. How can the public help in the search for Stamatakos?

If you have credible information about the whereabouts of Michael Stamatakos, it is crucial to report it to the authorities. Contact your local police or the Ontario Provincial Police immediately. Providing accurate and verified tips can assist law enforcement in their efforts to locate and apprehend the wanted individual.