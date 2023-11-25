Tragedy Strikes: A Marital Dispute Turns Fatal Over Social Media Reels

In a tragic turn of events, a 38-year-old man has allegedly taken the life of his wife slitting her throat. The incident, which occurred in the Harinarayanpur area of Kolkata, has sent shockwaves through the community.

The couple, married for 17 years, had been experiencing a growing rift due to the wife’s involvement in creating and sharing Instagram reels. The 35-year-old woman had developed a significant following and had formed a close circle of friends through her social media presence. This new connection, particularly with an individual from a money-lending agency, had raised suspicions in her husband’s mind.

The accused, identified as Parimal Baidya, worked as a mason and is now on the run. The couple has two children, a son in the seventh grade and a daughter in nursery school. Fortunately, the children were not present at the time of the incident.

According to police reports, disputes between the couple had become increasingly frequent after the wife’s involvement in creating reels. The husband had expressed his disapproval of her growing friendship with social media acquaintances, leading to heated arguments.

The couple’s son, who returned from a tuition class, made the devastating discovery of his mother’s lifeless body lying in a pool of blood. Shocked and terrified, he immediately drew the attention of concerned neighbors, who then contacted the authorities.

Survivor Testimony: “There used to be frequent fights between my parents, and my father always threatened to kill her. On Thursday night, there was a dispute between my parents,” testified the young boy to the police.

It is disheartening to note that this was not the first time the woman had left her husband due to their constant conflicts, seeking refuge with her parents.

Law enforcement officials have recovered the murder weapon and are currently on the lookout for Parimal. The victim’s body has been sent for postmortem analysis to gather further evidence.

This devastating incident serves as a tragic reminder of the potential dangers that can arise from escalating conflicts within relationships, especially when entangled with the influence of social media. It is imperative for individuals and couples to prioritize open communication, understanding, and seeking professional help when necessary to prevent such devastating outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What led to the tragic incident in Kolkata?

A: The incident occurred due to an ongoing dispute resulting from the wife’s involvement in creating and sharing Instagram reels, as well as her growing friendships on social media.

Q: Who is the prime suspect in the case?

A: The husband, Parimal Baidya, is the prime suspect in this tragic incident. He is currently on the run and is being sought law enforcement authorities.

Q: Were the children present during the incident?

A: Fortunately, the couple’s children were not at home when the incident took place. The son, who returned from a tuition class, made the horrifying discovery of his mother’s lifeless body.

Q: How common are such incidents related to social media disputes?

A: While each case is unique, disputes fueled social media can escalate and lead to tragic outcomes. It is essential to prioritize healthy communication, understanding, and seeking help when conflicts arise in relationships.

Q: What actions should one take when experiencing relationship conflicts?

A: It is crucial to prioritize open communication, seeking counseling or professional help, and ensuring personal safety in situations of escalating disputes. Building a support network and seeking advice from trusted individuals can also be beneficial.