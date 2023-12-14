Search Continues for Soldier Who Jumped from Bridge

Summary: The search for a soldier, who jumped from the Talmadge Bridge into the Savannah River, is still ongoing. The soldier is listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown (DUSTWUN) Fort Stewart officials. The Savannah Police Department and other rescue teams have been involved in the search but have yet to find any leads.

Despite extensive efforts the Savannah Police Department and other rescue agencies, the search for the soldier who jumped from the Talmadge Bridge into the Savannah River continues. The soldier, identified as a member of the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, remains missing and his duty status is currently unknown.

Initial reports stated that police had established communication with the man before he jumped, but their attempts to persuade him otherwise were unsuccessful. The Hostage Negotiation Team was also called to the scene, but unfortunately, they were unable to prevent the soldier from taking the drastic action.

The search operations were temporarily halted overnight but resumed on Monday morning. Savannah Fire crews joined the efforts in the search for the missing soldier. Despite their combined efforts, no discoveries have been made so far.

Chatham County Marine Patrol has now taken over the search, and they will continue their operations until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The search teams are determined to exhaust all possibilities in finding any trace of the soldier.

The soldier’s apparent self-harm has raised concerns about mental health. If anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, it is essential to seek help. Dial 988 to speak with someone from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline who can provide immediate assistance.

The safety of individuals struggling with mental health is paramount, and it is crucial to raise awareness about available resources and support systems. The search for the missing soldier serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and seeking help during challenging times.