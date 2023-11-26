New Article: Social Media Influencer Attacked, Assailant Sentenced to Prison

A man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for an “unprovoked and unwarranted attack” on a popular social media influencer earlier this year. The attack took place at the Grafton Capital Hotel in Dublin, leaving the victim with injuries to her face. The assailant, named Craig O’Brien, pleaded guilty to the assault causing harm to Charleen Murphy.

At the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, CCTV footage was shown, revealing the shocking nature of the attack where the victim was hit from behind without any warning or opportunity to defend herself. The judge described the incident as “unprovoked, unwarranted, and terrible.”

According to the court proceedings, there was no previous history or animosity between O’Brien and Murphy. The attack seemed to come out of the blue, making it even more disturbing. Furthermore, during police interviews, O’Brien made derogatory remarks about the victim, referring to her with utter disrespect.

Judge Orla Crowe handed down a sentence of two years and three months, with the final nine months suspended for a duration of 18 months. O’Brien is also required to be under the supervision of the Probation Services during this time. In addition to the prison sentence, the judge ordered O’Brien to unfollow Murphy on all social media platforms and refrain from contacting her. He is also prohibited from coming within 50 meters of her for five years after his release.

The court heard that Charleen Murphy, a well-known social media influencer with a considerable following, was at the Grafton Capital Hotel to meet a friend when the incident occurred. She was seated in a restaurant booth, facing her friend, when she was suddenly struck from behind. As a result of the blow, Murphy’s head hit a glass on the table, causing her to bleed. Her friend called for medical assistance, and the authorities were notified.

In the aftermath of the attack, O’Brien sent a voice note to Murphy on social media, referencing her head injury. This act only compounded the distress and physical pain she had already endured.

Source: Court proceedings at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.