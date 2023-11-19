New Arrest Made in West Bengal for Sharing Video of Rape

In a recent incident in West Bengal’s industrial township of Durgapur, a man has been arrested for not only raping a minor girl but also sharing a video of the heinous act with others, including the victim’s mother. The accused, Latiful Sheikh, who is a neighbor of the victim’s family, was arrested after the victim’s mother filed a complaint at the Coke Oven Police Station.

According to the victim’s mother, around 15 days ago, the accused lured the victim to his residence and made her unconscious mixing sedatives in her cold drink. Subsequently, he raped her and recorded the entire incident on video, which he then shared with multiple people.

Upon discovering the video on the accused’s mobile phone, the victim’s mother took immediate action and informed the authorities. The accused has been charged under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

After his arrest, the accused was presented before a court in Durgapur, where the public prosecutor requested his police custody. However, the court decided to send him to judicial custody instead.

This disturbing incident highlights the urgent need for enhanced measures to protect minors from sexual offenses. It serves as a reminder that families, communities, and authorities must be vigilant in safeguarding the well-being and safety of children. The victim’s mother’s swift action in reporting the crime demonstrates the importance of awareness and prompt response to such horrific acts.

