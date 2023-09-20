A YouTuber Scores Big with a Pallet of Amazon Returns

In a daring move, YouTuber ConnorTV took a chance and purchased a pallet of Amazon returns for over £500. While it was a risky venture, he hoped that hidden among the returned items would be some valuable treasures.

Connor explained that these returns were sent to a liquidation company Amazon instead of being kept the retail giant. As he began unboxing the mystery boxes, he uncovered a washing hamper, a pregnancy pillow, a baby car seat, and other unexpected items. Although these weren’t what he was initially looking for, he quickly realized that they could still contribute to potential profits.

To Connor’s delight, he soon started making money from the items he found. Among the treasures were lawn mower tires, a piece of artwork, an axe-throwing kit, stemless wine glasses, a tripod, plates, a desk cabinet, a tent, and a box of four air filters. Connor discovered that the air filters were worth £150 each on Amazon.

One of the most exciting finds he came across were car coils, which he found being sold for £971 each on Amazon. Connor couldn’t believe his luck and exclaimed, “That made up for the entire pallet right there. That’s huge.”

By the end of the pallet, Connor estimated that he had acquired more than £3,231 worth of items. He recognized that he probably wouldn’t use all of them himself but saw the potential for making a profit flipping them.

Connor’s video has gained thousands of views, indicating that there is significant interest in his pallet unboxing adventures. With his successful haul, it’s likely that he will continue purchasing and revealing the contents of more pallets in the future.

