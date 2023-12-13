Crazy Stuntman Causes Chaos on Delhi’s Roads

Summary: A viral video of a man performing dangerous stunts while riding in an autorickshaw in Delhi has caught the attention of social media users. The video shows the man swinging from the moving autorickshaw and even colliding with a cyclist, causing injury. The Delhi Police has impounded the autorickshaw and launched an investigation into the incident.

In a shocking incident that has left social media users in awe and disbelief, a video has surfaced online showcasing a man’s reckless behavior while traveling in an autorickshaw on the busy roads of Delhi. The video captures the man performing daredevil stunts, swinging from the moving autorickshaw, and even making contact with other vehicles passing.

One particular moment caught on camera shows the man colliding with a helpless cyclist, knocking him down and causing injuries. The video quickly went viral, prompting widespread outrage and concern for the safety of others on the road.

The Delhi Police wasted no time in launching an investigation into the incident. Traffic personnel from the TPR Circle were able to trace the autorickshaw and identify the driver, who goes the name Shiva and hails from Ghaziabad. The autorickshaw was subsequently impounded, and appropriate charges have been filed against Shiva for dangerous driving, driving without a license, and violating sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed reckless driving and the need for strict enforcement of traffic laws. The Delhi Police is committed to ensuring the safety of all road users and will take decisive action against those who endanger the lives of others through such dangerous behavior.

As this shocking incident continues to make waves on social media platforms, it is hoped that it will serve as a wake-up call to both authorities and individuals alike, emphasizing the importance of responsible and considerate driving to prevent road accidents and protect human lives.