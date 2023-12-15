Man Arrested for Extortion Using Manipulated Photos

In a recent incident, a man was apprehended cybersecurity police for using morphed copies of women’s social media photographs to extort money from them. The accused, identified as Manish Verma, downloaded public images from their Instagram accounts and manipulated them using a web application. He then threatened the women, stating that he would upload these morphed photographs to pornographic websites if they did not pay him.

The case came to light when one of the victims filed a complaint with the police on November 23. She stated that the accused had her manipulated images and was mentally harassing her to pay a sum of money. However, it was not just the victim who was targeted. The accused also sent messages to her friends and family members, further adding to her distress.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police took immediate action and registered a case against the accused. The charges included section 67A of the Information Technology Act, which deals with the punishment for publishing or transmitting sexually explicit material in electronic form. Additionally, the accused was charged under sections 345(D), 469, 506, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code for offenses like stalking, forgery, criminal intimidation, and insulting the modesty of a woman.

The investigation is still ongoing, with the police working diligently to gather evidence and uncover any potential collaborators. This case highlights the importance of online safety, as individuals need to be cautious of the risks associated with sharing personal information and photographs on social media platforms. As technology continues to advance, it is crucial for law enforcement agencies to stay vigilant and ensure the security of internet users.