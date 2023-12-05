Man Arrested for Raping Minor and Sharing Explicit Images Online

Summary: A 22-year-old man has been apprehended in Bhayandar, Mumbai for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl he became acquainted with on social media. The accused, Vishwanath Bhagat, reportedly circulated explicit photographs of the victim after their relationship ended. Bhagat had been evading arrest for the past month but was located and apprehended the central crime unit of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police. The accused is facing charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Information Technology Act. The investigation is ongoing.

In a disturbing incident from Bhayandar, Mumbai, a 22-year-old man has been taken into custody for allegedly raping a minor girl he had befriended on a social media platform. Following their breakup, the accused, identified as Vishwanath Bhagat, reportedly made the victim’s explicit images go viral.

Law enforcement officials revealed that the accused and the girl connected on social media between June 2022 and November 2023. After the victim decided to end the relationship, Bhagat allegedly committed the heinous act.

A complaint was filed with the police in November, leading to the registration of a case under the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Information Technology Act. The authorities promptly initiated a search operation to locate the perpetrator, who had been evading arrest for a month.

The central crime unit of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police successfully traced Bhagat’s whereabouts in Uttan town, Thane district, and arrested him on December 1. The investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Instances such as these highlight the risks associated with online interactions. It is crucial for individuals, especially minors, to exercise caution and be mindful of the information they share on social media. Law enforcement agencies continue to crack down on cybercrimes, emphasizing the importance of reporting any suspicious or abusive behavior online.