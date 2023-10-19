Cyber Criminal Arrested for Morphing Photos of Woman and Demanding Money

A 26-year-old man from Bitrapadu village in Parvathipuram Manyam district, identified as Miryala Naveen, was arrested the cybercrime police for morphing the photos of a woman and threatening to upload them on social media if she did not give him money or gold ornaments. This is not the first time Naveen has been involved in such activities, as he has been previously arrested four times for similar offenses.

Naveen targeted women on social media platforms befriending them under the guise of love. He would then collect personal photos of these women and morph them into obscene pictures, subsequently demanding money from them. In this particular case, he sent a friend request to a woman on Instagram and developed a friendship with her. Naveen later proposed love to her and collected personal photos. He morphed these photos into obscene images and sent them to the woman, threatening to send them to her family if she did not comply with his demands.

The victim, shocked the situation, sought the help of the cyber police, who promptly arrested Naveen. Cyber police station inspector Bhavani Sankar issued a warning that strict action would be taken against individuals who abuse or insult women on social media.

It is crucial to raise awareness about cybersecurity and caution individuals about the potential dangers of connecting with unknown individuals online. The incident serves as a reminder to exercise caution when sharing personal information and photos on social media platforms.

Definitions:

– Morphing: The technique of combining images or videos to create a new manipulated image or video.

– Cybercrime: Criminal activities carried out using computers or the internet.

– Social media: Websites and applications that enable users to create and share content with others.

– Cyber police: Law enforcement units specializing in investigating and preventing cybercrimes.