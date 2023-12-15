Man Arrested for Cybercrime Involving Non-Consensual Image Sharing

Summary: Hyderabad’s Cyber Crime Police Station has apprehended a man, identified as Manish Verma, accused of downloading pictures of women from Instagram profiles, manipulating them with explicit content, and subsequently extorting money from the victims. The victims were threatened that their manipulated images would be uploaded to explicit websites if they did not comply with the demands. One victim filed a complaint after witnessing her pictures being misused, shared with her friends and family, and posted on a fake account accompanied morphed and explicit images. Prompt action was taken, and the accused is now in judicial remand.

In recent news from Hyderabad, a man has been arrested for his involvement in a cybercrime case that targeted unsuspecting women on Instagram. The accused, Manish Verma, allegedly downloaded images of random women from their Instagram profiles and used a web application to manipulate these pictures with explicit content. He then proceeded to threaten the victims with the release of these manipulated images on explicit websites unless they paid a sum of money.

The incident came to light when one victim bravely came forward and lodged a complaint with the authorities. She reported that her Instagram account had been misused, as her pictures were downloaded, shared with her friends and family, and posted on a fake account alongside morphed and explicit images. The victim, understandably distraught and mentally harassed this act of extortion, demanded swift action.

Responding promptly to the victim’s petition, the Cyber Crime Police Station registered a case under relevant sections of the IT Act and IPC. A diligent investigative team apprehended the accused, Manish Verma, who hails from Hussaini Alam and presented him before the judicial authorities. Verma will face the legal consequences for his actions.

This case serves as a reminder of the need for increased cybersecurity measures and awareness regarding the misuse of personal information online. Authorities and social media platforms must remain vigilant in ensuring the safety and privacy of their users. It is crucial for individuals to be cautious while sharing personal information and images on social media platforms, in order to protect themselves from such cybercrimes.