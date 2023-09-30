Indian Man Arrested for Duping People Through Fake Online Advertisements

A man in Nuh, India has been arrested for defrauding people selling second-hand mobile phones and cars through fake online advertisements. Over the course of the past two months, he managed to deceive more than 300 individuals.

The suspect, identified as Mustaqeem Khan alias Sameer, was apprehended Nuh police on Friday. He had been posting advertisements for second-hand mobile phones and cars on social media platforms and then tricking interested buyers into making payments through forged links. After withdrawing money from their accounts, he cut off contact with the buyers.

Posing as an army officer, Khan would claim that he was being transferred to another state and thus had no use for a mobile phone, selling it at a heavily discounted price as a result. He utilized different models to entice buyers and would request an advance payment of ₹500 ($7) before directing them to fraudulent payment gateways.

Upon the discovery of his operation, the cybercrime officers seized multiple mobile phones from Khan’s possession. They were able to access his social media accounts, uncovering his chats and money trails.

A case has been filed against Khan under sections 419 (cheating impersonation) and 420 (cheating), as well as 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Cybercrime police station.

The arrest serves as a reminder of the importance of being vigilant when conducting online transactions, especially with unknown sellers. It is crucial to verify the legitimacy of sellers and payment gateways before making any financial commitments.

