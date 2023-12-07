Two Arrested for Drug Charges in North Carolina County

A man and a woman in Carteret County, North Carolina, are facing multi-million dollar bonds after being arrested on drug charges. Patrick Arnold of Morehead City and Jessica Bolin of Hubert have been taken into custody for distributing methamphetamine and heroin.

During the investigation, which lasted for a month, detectives conducted several undercover drug buys from Arnold and Bolin. The amount of drugs seized during their arrests was significant, with the pair found in possession of trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.

The arrest took place during a traffic stop in Newport, where deputies discovered that Arnold and Bolin had just returned with additional trafficking quantities of methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl.

Considering the seriousness of the charges, a judge has set high bonds for both Arnold and Bolin. Patrick Arnold’s bond has been set at an astonishing $7.5 million, while Jessica Bolin’s bond stands at $5 million.

Arnold is facing multiple charges, including 13 counts of trafficking opium or heroin, 13 counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic opium/heroin, possession of a firearm a convicted felon, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver Schedule VI.

On the other hand, Bolin is charged with eight counts of trafficking opium or heroin, three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic opium/heroin, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver Schedule VI.

The judge’s decision regarding the high bonds reflects the seriousness of the charges and the potential risks associated with drug trafficking. The case serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to combat illegal drug activities in the region.

